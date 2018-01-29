CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Bruno Mars bags six awards at the 60th Grammys
Mars won all of the awards for which he was in the running in what was expected to be a major night for hip-hop, which for the first time dominated nominations for the major categories.
Bruno Mars bags six awards at the 60th Grammys
Mars won six Grammys including song of the year for his hit single "That's What I Like," and both record and album of the year for "24K Magic." January 29, 2018 / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
January 29, 2018

Bruno Mars walked away from the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday with album, record and song of the year honours, in what was a pointedly political star-studded affair.

The night kicked off with an ovation-drawing performance from rapper Kendrick Lamar that had New York's Madison Square Garden on its feet as Lamar took the stage, flanked by a dance ensemble of black men dressed in military fatigues as the American flag waved in the background while Lamar sang XXX.

TRT World's Nick Harper reports. 

Below is a list of Sunday night's other major winners:

Best Alternative Music Album - The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best Comedy Album - Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas

RECOMMENDED

Best Country Album - Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Best Latin Pop Album - Shakira, El Dorado

Best Music Video - Kendrick Lamar, HUMBLE

Best New Artist - Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance - Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Best Rap/Sung Performance - Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade