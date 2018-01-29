Bruno Mars walked away from the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday with album, record and song of the year honours, in what was a pointedly political star-studded affair.

The night kicked off with an ovation-drawing performance from rapper Kendrick Lamar that had New York's Madison Square Garden on its feet as Lamar took the stage, flanked by a dance ensemble of black men dressed in military fatigues as the American flag waved in the background while Lamar sang XXX.

TRT World's Nick Harper reports.

Below is a list of Sunday night's other major winners:

Best Alternative Music Album - The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best Comedy Album - Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas