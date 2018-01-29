Egyptian politician Mousa Mostafa Mousa, who heads Egypt's Al Ghad party that backs President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said on Monday he would compete in presidential elections, hours before a nomination deadline was set to make incumbent President Sisi the sole candidate after withdrawals and a boycott call.

Several leading opposition figures called on Sunday for a boycott of the March election, citing a wave of repression that has cleared the field of challengers to Sisi and left his top opponent in jail.

"I am finishing up with some remaining matters and will then go to the National Election Authority to present my candidacy," Mousa said.

Mousa said he was at the electoral commission registering his candidacy after having collected the required number of nomination pledges.

Would-be candidates are required to register by 1200 GMT (2 pm) on Monday after clinching at least 20 nominations from parliament or 25,000 pledges from citizens across the country.

Former military commander Sisi was elected in 2014, a year after leading the army to oust President Mohamed Morsi. He is expected to easily win the vote, the third since protests in 2011 unseated long-time ruler Hosni Mubarak.

TRT World speaks to Nuria Teson in Cairo.

Call for boycott

Five opposition figures, including a 2012 presidential candidate and two top campaign aides for now-arrested presidential hopeful Sami Annan, called on Sunday for a boycott of the March vote, saying it has lost all credibility.

In a statement, they also called on Egyptians not to recognise the presidential vote's outcome if it goes ahead.

"We call on our glorious people to entirely boycott these elections and not to recognise whatever outcome they produce," said the statement. "This is not only in response to the absence of an electoral contest, but rather out of concern that this policy clearly paves the way for amending the constitution to remove the limit on presidential terms," it said, alluding to the constitutional ban on presidents serving more than two terms. The statement also called on "active opposition forces" to form a coalition to study the "next choices and steps."