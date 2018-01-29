The European Union on Monday warned Britain that it cannot expect to have a say in EU decision-making once it leaves, including during a transition period from next year meant to help smooth the departure.

The warning came as European affairs ministers adopted – in a matter of minutes – new orders for the bloc's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, laying out the terms of the transition, which would run from the end of March 2019 until December 31, 2020, when the bloc's current long-term budget ends.

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, who chaired the meeting, said the ministers gave "a clear mandate" on their requirements for the transition period.

She said EU law would apply in Britain during that time and that the country would have "no participation in the EU institutions and decision-making."

Barnier's deputy tweeted that the negotiating guidelines were endorsed in Brussels within two minutes, although ambassadors had spent weeks drafting them. Zaharieva said: "We hope an agreement on this with the UK can also be closed swiftly."

An unclear future for Britain

In London, Brexit Secretary David Davis played down the impact on Britain's status during the 21-month transition, saying that it's "not exactly the same as membership — but it's very, very similar."

"The existing regulatory structure will exist, the existing court structure will exist," Davis told a British parliamentary committee.

He underlined that Britain would, however, be free during the bridging period to negotiate new trade deals with the wider world, which it is barred from doing while it is an EU member.

Barnier noted that "no accord with third countries engaging the United Kingdom can enter force without the agreement of the 27" EU countries.