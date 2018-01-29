Nearly two dozen African countries launched a single aviation market on Monday, a potential boon for the industry in a region where it is hampered by government protectionism, high taxes and stringent regulation.

The Single African Air Transport Market would facilitate the free movement of flights between African countries by liberalising frequencies, fares and capacities, breaking down barriers that have in the past increased costs.

It is an updated version of the Yamoussoukro Decision that was signed in 1999 to open up intra-African aviation routes. That agreement failed and compared to other continents air travel in Africa is expensive, restricted and dependent on bilateral deals.

On Monday, Rwanda's President and African Union Chairperson Paul Kagame and his Togolese counterpart Faure Gnassinbge unveiled the open skies scheme, with Ethiopia, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria among the signatories. A total of 23 African states signed the agreement.

"Airlines will be able to match demand. For customers, they will have more benefits because they will get as much services at a time they want, where they want," Ethiopian Airlines' Chief Executive Tewolde GebreMariam said after the deal was announced.