FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down after having been accused by President Donald Trump of being a Democratic partisan, a government source confirmed Monday.

McCabe is stopping work immediately but will remain on the FBI payroll until March to obtain retirement benefits, the source confirmed.

McCabe, 49, was expected to leave sometime early this year when he became fully eligible for a pension, after two decades in the bureau.

The FBI had no official comment. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said they had no role in McCabe's decision.

"The president wasn't part of this decision-making process," Sanders said.

FBI shake-up

The departure comes as FBI Director Christopher Wray makes changes to his senior leadership team, replacing two other top aides last week. Such changes are notable amid Trump's public pressure on Wray to get rid of officials who were confidants of James Comey, whom he fired as FBI director last May.

The exit comes amid multiple ongoing investigations, including a justice department watchdog probe into the actions of McCabe and other top FBI officials during the Clinton email probe.

In addition, special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether the Trump campaign improperly co-ordinated with Russia during the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump sought to obstruct the inquiry by, among other actions, firing Comey.

Comey loyalist

McCabe endured months of tough criticism from Republicans for his loyalty to Comey and alleged bias against Trump.

McCabe and Comey had key roles in the FBI's probe of Trump's rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, which ultimately cleared the Democrat of criminal wrongdoing in her misuse of a personal email server while she was secretary of state. The president has repeatedly assailed that decision as wrong.

Both were also involved in the initial stages of an ongoing investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russians during the election, which Trump calls "fake news."