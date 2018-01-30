On Monday, Turkish army announced the capture of another strategic peak as efforts to clear YPG/PKK from the Syria-Turkey border continue.

Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin is being carried out to get rid of YPG/PKK from areas along the Turkish border to bring security to the region. Turkey sees YPG as an extension of PKK, a designated terror group.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012, when Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.

Hill 915 was targeted in the morning in southern Raju township in western Afrin and later was taken under control along with all surrounding checkpoints, a security source told Anadolu Agency, requesting not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.