Families in Yemen are struggling to survive as fighting between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed government forces has left millions of people facing starvation.

Yemen is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, where 8.3 million people are entirely dependent on external food aid and 400,000 children suffer from severe acute malnutrition, a potentially lethal condition, the UN says.

Bakita Ali and her family are among many who can't afford to meet their basic needs.

"I have eight children. I have nothing to feed them. Today, I went to too many places to get them some food, but I couldn't get enough. I am so tired because I had to walk a lot today. We have nothing here," said Ali, a resident of Hodeida.

TRT World's Clinton Nagoor has an exclusive report from Hodeida province.