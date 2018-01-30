The speaker of Catalonia's parliament postponed a crunch vote on Tuesday to formally re-elect ousted president Carles Puigdemont into office, delaying his controversial comeback bid.

But Roger Torrent defended Puigdemont's right to be re-elected by Catalan lawmakers despite a court ban after separatist parties won a majority in December elections and the former regional leader was officially nominated as candidate for the presidency.

"Today's plenary session ... is postponed," he told reporters, saying he wanted to ensure an "effective" pre-vote parliamentary debate with all legal "guarantees" in place.

Puigdemont, who left for Belgium shortly after Catalonia's parliament declared independence in October, faces arrest if he returns to Spain for leading the secession bid in the wealthy northeastern region that is home to some 7.5 million people.

Catalan lawmakers had been due to formally vote him into office on Tuesday afternoon.

But Spain's Constitutional Court ruled on Saturday – in response to a lawsuit filed by the central government – that Puigdemont must be present at the assembly to be chosen as the region's chief, throwing uncertainty onto whether the parliamentary session would go ahead.

The court also warned that swearing in Puigdemont at a distance, by videoconference as some of his supporters have proposed, would not be valid.

And it ruled Puigdemont must ask a supreme court judge leading the investigation into his role in Catalonia's independence push for permission to attend the parliamentary session.

But while he delayed the session Torrent defended Puigdemont's candidacy.

"I won't propose any other candidate," he said, adding Puigdemont had "every right" to be re-elected.

'Fugitive living in Brussels'

The latest episode in the secession crisis comes three months after the assembly's failed declaration of independence on October 27, which deeply divided Catalans and triggered Spain's worst political crisis in decades.