In a ceremony that Kenya's government warned would be treason, opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday was sworn in as "the people's president" during a mock inauguration protesting President Uhuru Kenyatta's new term after months of deadly election turmoil.

The government cut live transmission of the country's top three TV channels as a huge crowd of tens of thousands gathered in a Nairobi park for the event.

Though police were withdrawn without explanation from Uhuru Park, a heavy police presence remained in the capital's slums, which are opposition strongholds. Odinga said he felt vulnerable attending the "swearing-in" after his security was withdrawn.

The 73-year-old Odinga took an oath holding a Bible over his head, amid cheers. The opposition leader called the ceremony a step toward establishing a functioning democracy in Kenya, East Africa's economic hub.

"We are seeing the return of an authoritarian, imperial presidency in our country and rule by fiat, and this must be resisted," he told the Kenya Television Network ahead of the ceremony. Afterward, he updated his Twitter profile to call himself "President of the Republic of Kenya."

Hours later, the government outlawed the opposition's National Resistance Movement (NRM), with Interior Minister Fred Matiangi declaring it an organised criminal group. According to Kenyan law, being a member of an organised criminal group can lead to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, a fine of more than $5,000 or both.

Odinga, 72, a veteran opposition leader who claims he has had three elections stolen from him, has refused to accept Kenyatta's re-election, which came after a deeply divisive 2017 polls season in which rights activists say at least 92 people were killed.

First was an election on August 8, won by Kenyatta, which was annulled in a historic decision by the supreme court, which ordered a re-run on October 26.

Claiming the poll would not be fair, Odinga boycotted the second vote and Kenyatta won with 98 percent.

'Come hell or high water'

Odinga postponed a previous effort to swear himself in last month, but his party insisted on Tuesday's event.