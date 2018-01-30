At least 11 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide car bomb attack on a checkpoint in southeastern Yemen run by local forces backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials and residents said.

The attack came as southern separatists battled Yemeni government forces for control of the interim capital of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government in Aden.

The clashes risked a separate fight by a Saudi-led campaign against Iran-aligned Houthis in northern Yemen.

Residents said gunmen opened fire on the checkpoint after a suicide bomber drove his booby-trapped car into the checkpoint northeast of Ataq, the capital of Shabwa province.