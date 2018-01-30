A Syrian peace conference in Russia got off to a rocky start on Tuesday after some delegates opposed to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad refused to leave the airport on arrival, saying they were offended by the presence of the Syrian regime flag and emblem.

The delegation refused to participate in the summit and has asked Turkey to represent it.

Ankara will speak on behalf of the opposition parties that have left the congress, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. "The opposition said 'Turkey will represent us,' and gave the mandate to Turkey."

Talks on new constitution

Russia, a staunch Assad ally, is hosting what it has called a Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in the Black Sea resort of Sochi that it hopes will launch negotiations on drafting a new constitution for Syria after almost seven years of war.

The conference, which was originally billed as a two-day event got underway as a one-day event on Tuesday.

One group of delegates who had flown in from Turkey and were opposed to Assad refused to leave Sochi airport until Syrian regime flags and emblems were removed.

Conditional participation