WORLD
3 MIN READ
Robot barista replaces humans in Japanese cafe
A robot barista called "Sawyer" is able to serve a maximum of five cups of coffee at one go at Henn-na Cafe meaning "Strange Café" in Japanese.
Robot barista replaces humans in Japanese cafe
The robot barista called "Sawyer" makes a coffee during its demonstration at "Henn-na Cafe," meaning "Strange Cafe" in Japanese, in Tokyo, Japan, January 30, 2018. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 30, 2018

Japan's first cafe served by a robot opened its doors to media on Tuesday with an automaton replacing the barista to serve coffee to patrons.

A cafe typically employs about four to five people to operate machines and serve coffee. Here, they are replaced by the robot barista called "Sawyer" and the automated coffee machine.

Customers at Henn-na Cafe, meaning "Strange Cafe" in Japanese, have to scan a QR code printed on a ticket bought from a vending machine in order to get a $3 (320 yen) coffee.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat has more on the story.

Solutions to ageing society

The robot cafe follows a trend to solve labour shortages in a rapidly ageing Japanese society, which raises questions about the future of human labour.

RECOMMENDED

Sawyer is able to serve a maximum of five cups of coffee at one go. One cup takes about four minutes to make.

"By running the cafe with fewer manpower, we can increase productivity and serve delicious coffee at a reasonable price," said a General Manager of Corporate Planning Department for H.I.S. CO. LTD., Masataka Tamaki.

Henn-na cafe will open to the public on Thursday.

This technological development is not new in Tokyo – travel agency H.I.S. opened its third Henn-na hotel in downtown Tokyo on Thursday where robots help check guests in and clean the lobby instead of human staff, after the two other hotels in Tokyo and Nagasaki, southern Japan, became famous tourist attractions.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem