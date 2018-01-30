Germany's would-be coalition parties have reached a compromise on the divisive question of family reunions for migrants, both sides involved in the negotiations said on Tuesday, clearing a major hurdle in talks on a ruling partnership.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) are in talks to end a four-month political impasse and agree a deal within a week to rule Europe's biggest economy together.

Migration, and in particular the question of family reunions, is one of the thorniest issues.

Under the agreement, up to 1,000 family members a month will be allowed to join people who are allowed to stay in Germany on less than full refugee status.

Family re-unification

In 2016, the government decided to suspend family re-unifications for two years for migrants who get “subsidiary protection”.

That applies to people who are not deemed individually persecuted but in whose home country there is war, torture or other inhumane treatment.

Syrians are the biggest group of asylum applicants in Germany. They are increasingly being granted subsidiary protection rather than refugee status, so they only get the right of residence for a year, although this can be extended.