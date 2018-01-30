Greece said on Tuesday it wanted Macedonia to adopt an "untranslatable" name in order to settle a long-running dispute between the two countries.

Greece considers the name "Macedonia" to be part of its own cultural heritage – it is also the name of a Greek province considered to be the centre of the ancient empire of Alexander the Great.

The Greek government fears that the use of the name by its neighbour implies a claim to parts of its own territory.

A fresh effort to solve the dispute, which has remained unresolved since Macedonia's independence in 1991, is being led by UN mediator Matthew Nimetz.

"The first thing to discuss is a name in the language or languages of the neighbouring country which cannot be translated in any other language," Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias told ERT television.

Macedonia ready to settle