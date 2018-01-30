Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri travelled to Turkey on Tuesday for an official two-day visit to meet his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim.

This is his first visit abroad after weeks of political turmoil in Lebanon in November last year.

His visit comes less than three months after his resignation, announced while he was in Saudi Arabia for an official visit, in a televised address on November 4.

During his resignation speech, Hariri described Iran, Saudi Arabia's historical foe, as a threat to the peace in the Middle East.

Top Lebanese officials and Iran claimed that the Saudis had forced Hariri to quit, then held him captive in the kingdom. Hariri and Riyadh have denied doing so.

Two weeks after his resignation, Hariri had hinted his decision might be revoked, after a mediation attempt by French President Emmanuel Macron. On December 5, he rescinded his resignation, saying that all members of the government had agreed to stay out of conflicts in Arab countries.

Hariri, who holds dual Lebanese and Saudi citizenship, became Lebanon's prime minister in late 2016 after a political deal resulted in the inclusion of two Hezbollah members in the cabinet, and brought Hezbollah ally Michel Aoun to office as the country's president.

Iran-backed Hezbollah and its armed groups are politically dominant in Lebanon.

Along with Saudi Arabia, Israel considers the group a terror organisation, and sees it as the biggest threat to its security.