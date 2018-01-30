Palestinians continued their protests in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday against a recent US decision to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Scores of protesters marched through Gaza City, waving banners reading “Jerusalem is capital of Palestine.”

“We came here to reiterate our rejection of the US decision on Jerusalem,” Khidr Habib, a senior member of Islamic Jihad group, told the rally.

“Jerusalem will always remain the capital of Palestine,” he said, going on to call on the Palestinians to close ranks to “confront all challenges facing the Palestinian cause.”

Mohieddin Abu Daqqa, the head of the local As Saiqa NGO, for his part, called on the Palestinians to “maintain their anger against the US decision on Jerusalem.”

On December 6, US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, triggering a world outcry and protests across the Palestinian territories.

Since then, at least 19 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip.