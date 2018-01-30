"Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime" – the origin of this quote is highly contested although the message is not.

Sustainability is key when it comes to economic success. This is the driving principle behind the investment vehicle called the Social Impact Bond (SIB).

A SIB is used to finance a pay-for-success contract between a government with one or more service providers to acquire or improve social services. Pay-for-success contracts are exactly that: the government only pays service providers if they are able to meet predetermined standards for services provided.

To illustrate how this works, the first "pay-for-success" contract in the US was aimed at cutting juvenile recidivism by ten percent among adolescent inmates at Riker’s Island in New York City, through an intervention focused on building social and decision-making skills.

The pay-for-success contract was between the local government of New York City and a service provider that delivered the programme to adolescent inmates. As the government only pays the service provider when it is able to show results i.e. a ten-percent reduction in adolescent inmates at Riker’s Island, private investors, namely Goldman Sachs, provided upfront capital to run the programme.

The idea was that if the service provider did a good job as per third-party evaluation and the programme helped young people stay out of jail, New York City would reimburse Goldman Sachs with interest, as long-term costs are reduced by savings from avoiding re-incarceration besides the obvious social benefits. This made sense considering New York City pays more than $118,000 per inmate per year.

Unfortunately, the Rikers Island programme was not successful at reducing recidivism, leading to Goldman Sachs losing $1.2M, even though it was based on successful results of the 2010 Peterborough social impact bond, the first ever, which improved the life outcomes of ex-prisoners. Had the programme performed as expected however, Goldman Sachs would have made a cool $2.4M.

However, the Riker’s Island programme was still deemed successful because city officials were able to test innovative solutions for a recurring social problem without risk to taxpayers. New York City residents did not pay a dime for the programme, and their tax dollars were utilised more effectively elsewhere.

Though critics believe such programmes discourage the use of sustained taxpayer funding for vital social welfare programmes at risk of becoming profit-oriented, proponents believe the innovative financing mechanism could protect social welfare programming from public spending cuts as well as introduce more accountability to reduce government dysfunction. Additionally, because of the lengthy evaluation period involved, pay-for-success contracts may not be useful when it comes to quickly developing interventions for pressing problems. However, they could be instrumental when it comes to developing interventions that have been proven to work.