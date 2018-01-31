A Russia-hosted Syrian peace conference ended Tuesday with a plan to draft a new constitution as part of efforts to end the nearly seven-year civil war, but key opposition and opposition groups boycotted the gathering and it remained unclear if they would join the process.

The conference, held in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, was also overshadowed by renewed fighting in northern Syria.

There's an attempt to combine the work there with negotiations at the United Nations.

TRT World 's Andrew Hopkins reports from Sochi.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hailed the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in Sochi as an important step toward peace in Syria and sought to play down the opposition boycott.

"No one expected that it would be possible to bring together representatives of all groups of Syrians without exclusion," he told reporters after the talks. "There is no big tragedy that two or three groups weren't able to attend."

Lavrov said the conference participants agreed to form a constitutional committee that will be based in Geneva. He said groups absent from the Sochi talks will be invited to name representatives.

“The establishment process of the Constitutional Committee will be closely monitored by Turkey as the guarantor of the opposition,” Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Turkey will continue to support, on all platforms, efforts for a political solution that will bring real political change to Syria in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.”

Staffan de Mistura, the UN envoy for Syria who has been leading Syrian peace talks in Geneva, said he would move quickly to set a schedule and a process for drafting the new constitution in Geneva "because Syria cannot wait."

De Mistura told reporters at UN headquarters in New York late Tuesday by audio link from Sochi that he believes talks on a new constitution could achieve results because countries with influence on the government and opposition appear determined to insist that both sides engage.

Alexander Lavrentyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy for Syria, said 1,393 delegates attended the congress. He said the Sochi organisers were aiming to help revive the UN-backed talks in Geneva, not to sidetrack them.

The Geneva negotiations have made little progress since they began four years ago.

The opposition's demand that regime leader Bashar al Assad play no role in a future political transition has been the main sticking point.