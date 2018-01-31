A Turkish amateur league football club has transferred a player by paying him with bitcoin, in what the club chairman said is the first signing of a player in cryptocurrency.

Harunustaspor chairman Haldun Sehit told Turkey's Anadolu Agency on Tuesday that the club paid Omer Faruk Kiroglu 0.0534 bitcoin (2,000 Turkish lira) in addition to $540 (2,000 Turkish lira).

Sehit said the club decided to sign Kiroglu with the cryptocurrency to make the team known "in Turkey and the world."

Sehit said: "God willing, bitcoin will bring us the championship."

Harunustaspor competes in the first division of the amateur league in Sakarya, a city about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Istanbul.

