No one knows where she's from or where her family is. So they call her Afrin, the district in northwestern Syria where she was rescued from.

The disabled woman was found by Turkish troops as they conducted search and rescue missions after capturing Hammam village during Operation Olive Branch to oust YPG/PKK terrorists from territories along its border with Syria.

The woman was initially brought to the first aid tent of Turkey's National Medical Research Team (UMKE) – which was set on the border line – via an armored ambulance of Turkish Ministry of Health. After an initial check-up, she was referred to a state hospital in Hatay.