TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish troops rescue abandoned disabled woman in Syria's Afrin operation
Soldiers found the exhausted woman during a search and rescue operation after capturing the village of Hammam.
Turkish troops rescue abandoned disabled woman in Syria's Afrin operation
Turkey is now taking care of the woman and providing her with the necessary treatment. / AA
By Taimur Sikander
January 31, 2018

No one knows where she's from or where her family is. So they call her Afrin, the district in northwestern Syria where she was rescued from.

The disabled woman was found by Turkish troops as they conducted search and rescue missions after capturing Hammam village during Operation Olive Branch to oust YPG/PKK terrorists from territories along its border with Syria.

The woman was initially brought to the first aid tent of Turkey's National Medical Research Team (UMKE) – which was set on the border line – via an armored ambulance of Turkish Ministry of Health. After an initial check-up, she was referred to a state hospital in Hatay.

RECOMMENDED

And as TRT World'sNafisa Latic finds out, the woman has been making steady progress.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem