Mark Salling, an actor who played a supporting role in the TV show “Glee,” has died at age 35, his attorney said on Tuesday, weeks before his March sentencing on child pornography charges.

Salling’s attorney, Michael Proctor, confirmed the death but would not comment on a report on celebrity website TMZ that said law enforcement sources called it an apparent suicide in Los Angeles. Proctor also did not immediately provide the cause of death.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning,” Proctor said in a statement.

Police and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that a body had been found in Los Angeles but would not immediately identify it.

Salling was arrested in 2015 after he showed child pornography on his computer to a girlfriend and she reported it to police, according to the US Department of Justice.