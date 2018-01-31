The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.

On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon and a supermoon, but also a total lunar eclipse, all rolled into one. There hasn't been a triple lineup like this since 1982 and the next won't occur until 2037.

The eclipse will be best visible in the western half of the US and Canada before the moon sets early on Wednesday morning, and across the Pacific into Asia as the moon rises on Wednesday night into Thursday.

The US East Coast will be out of luck; the moon will be setting just as the eclipse gets started. Europe and most of Africa and South America also will pretty much miss the show.

"I'm calling it the Super Bowl of moons," lunar scientist Noah Petro said on Monday from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Others prefer "super blue blood moon."