Millions of Hindus around the world celebrated the annual Thaipusam festival on Wednesday, with many piercing their skin with hooks and skewers to show devotion to the deity Murugan.

Thaipusam marks the day when the goddess Parvathi gave her son Lord Murugan a powerful lance to fight demons. It is observed mainly in countries with a significant ethnic Tamil population, which apart from India includes Sri Lanka, South Africa, Malaysia, and neighbouring Singapore.

It is a national holiday in many countries like Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Fiji.

In Malaysia, thousands of devotees thronged the Batu Caves on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur in the early hours Wednesday, walking barefoot up the 272 steps towards the site's limestone hilltop shrine.

Many carried prayer offerings known as "kavadi" and balanced milk pots on their heads with their hands as they ascended.