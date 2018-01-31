Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that a missing Kiribati ferry had held more than 80 passengers, as Australian and US planes scoured the central Pacific ocean for survivors, more than a week after it sunk.

The 17-metre (56-foot) catamaran was reported missing on January 20, two days after it departed Nonouti Island on a 250 km (155 miles) trip to Betio in Kiribati.

Seven people rescued from a drifting dinghy on the weekend said the ferry broke up soon after setting out on January 18 and that they had seen other passengers scramble aboard a life raft, which was now the focus of the aerial search.

The New Zealand Defence Force had previously reported eight people had been rescued, but had revised that number. Reports on the total number of passengers had varied in recent days between 35 and 100.

The Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand (RCCNZ), which is supporting the search, said in a statement on Wednesday that Kiribati authorities had confirmed about 80 passengers and five crew were aboard the ferry and seven of them had been rescued.

