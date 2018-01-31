WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage
The Beit Hanoun hospital has run out of fuel for its generator as Gaza continues to suffer from crippling energy shortages under the Israeli blockade.
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage
An employee of the Palestinian health ministry checks the Beit Hanun hospital machinery in the northern Gaza Strip after it stopped its services on January 29, 2018 after it ran out of fuel. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 31, 2018

Beit Hanoun hospital in the Gaza Strip was forced to shut down after severe electricity shortages.

The blockaded Palestinian enclave is suffering from crippling energy shortages, with residents receiving only a few hours of power per day.

The hospital usually serves 60,000 people, and had been treating dozens of patients in a serious condition.

At current electricity rates, the hospital needs 500 litres of fuel a day to operate a generator and keep services open.

TRT World'sClinton Nagoor reports.

RECOMMENDED

Gaza's two million residents now receive only three to four hours of electricity a day, with schools, factories, hospitals and households affected. 

Tensions between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have led the Palestinian Authority to kept electricity and payment cuts on Gaza to pressure Hamas which governs the enclave.

Last June, Israel began reducing electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian Authority limited how much it pays for power to the enclave run by Hamas.

Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem