A teenage girl was killed and another civilian injured near Turkey’s border on Wednesday by attacks from the Syrian-based YPG. The group is affiliated with the PKK, which is deemed a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

Fatma Avlar, 17, died at the hospital from wounds sustained in cross-border rocket attacks in Gultepe, Reyhanli in the border province of Hatay.

An earlier rocket attack struck the wall of a house in the same neighbourhood, injuring another civilian.

Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene of the attacks.

Two houses and several cars in the neighbourhood were also damaged.