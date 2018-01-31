It’s not easy being a super power these days. It comes with a lot of baggage. Germany’s recent change of heart to sell Turkey ‘Leopold II’ tanks, when they found that they were to be used in Afrin against the YPG is comical and demonstrates how Berlin is not ready to be a super power. Guns tend to kill people. It’s what they do.

Similarly, with incumbent super powers, the law of unintended consequences can sometimes even pay dividends. Recently Donald Trump has let it be known that he intends to reinstate sanctions against Tehran because…well, because he wants to.

Real superpowers don’t’ really need any justification for why they think the way they do. In Trump’s case, he thinks that Iran testing ballistic missiles is a tad rum and therefore we should make it a condition of the Iran Deal – regardless of the fact that it was deliberately left out of the wretched accord by the Europeans, who knew it would never rub with Tehran.

But have a heart for ‘ol Donald. This is a man who watches a TV channel tailor made for him that runs footage of gorillas fighting, and who had to ask Michael Flynn when he took office “Hey Mikey, remind me again, who are the bad guys in the Middle East?”

“Iran, sir”, Flynn replied, probably before rolling his eyes.

Trump doesn’t really understand anything about the Middle East. You wouldn’t want him to. But he wants to demonise Iran as that’s good business with the Saudis and their Arab allies. So he’s not letting go of the Iran Project, which might end up after May in penalising European companies operating within the US.

Those high up in the EU are hoping that another world class fiasco will dominate his mind before the May deadline arrives and the Iran deal will fizzle. But it won’t.

In fact, the EU will make sure it won’t as Trump’s Iran Project has actually given its esteemed 1 billion dollar a year ‘diplomatic service’ something to do.

The last time the EU went with the US on a half cocked, crackpot scheme which would change all our lives forever, was the 2003 invasion of Iraq. And it’s still paying a dear price for it with extremists causing mayhem in European capitals and an immigration crisis which has tested the EU’s foundations to the limit.

Where do you want this lorry load of euros?

This time it’s different. The EU is using the Trump-Iran Project to go it alone on foreign policy in the Middle East. It has EU elections in 2019 and many in Brussels fear that lower turnouts will give a boost to more far right parties and lead to the demise of the EU.

Brussels needs the Madness of Trump to appease to its voters that opposing him makes sense back home. But it’s not just about political capital but also about business.

France, Italy and Spain together take the lions share of 37 percent of all of Iran’s cheap oil. France in particular has big ideas about investing in Iran and given the recent riots there sparked by poverty, the EU will soon be looking at Tehran and offering the one thing that it is very good at doing and what Iran badly needs: cash.

It’s a no brainer. If the EU can hand over $2 billon to the Central African Republic to help cope with a civil war, then what should it be doing for Iran, which it sees as a strategic partner? When was the last time you saw ‘made in CAR’ on the engine bay of a Peugeot?