Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army cleared Mount Ain al-Batman in Afrin's northeast of YPG/PKK terrorists on Wednesday.

The captured mountain marks the 27th location that has been cleared of terrorists since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch 12 days ago.

Turkish security sources in the region said that the operation to clear the mountain had been launched in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the village of Bak Ubasi and Mount Kurni in Bulbul district north of Afrin were also cleared of terrorists by Turkish soldiers and FSA forces.

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.