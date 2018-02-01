WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian government unveils budget for this fiscal year
Prime Minister Modi's government has indicated this year's budget would include increased spending for farmers and concessions for small businesses.
Indian government unveils budget for this fiscal year
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) holds his briefcase during a photo opportunity as he leaves his office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2018. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
February 1, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will present its budget for this fiscal year on Thursday as India posted its slowest growth in three years in 2017/18.

The slowdown was partly a consequence of the chaotic rollout of a nationwide goods and service tax (GST) last year and a shock move to take high value currency notes out of circulation in late 2016.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday gave final touches to the 2018/19 federal budget in New Delhi. This will be the last full federal budget of his tenure as he seeks to strike a balance amid a widening fiscal deficit.

"A series of major reforms undertaken over the past year will allow real GDP growth to reach 6.75 percent this fiscal (year) and will rise to 7.0 to 7.5 percent in 2018/19, thereby reinstating India as the world's fastest growing major economy," said the government's economic survey, an annual report the health of the economy.

RECOMMENDED

"Most of the discussion, debate is focused around the physical infrastructure, but the social infrastructure is equally important if we have to attain a sustained level of growth," said Devendra Pant, Chief Economist of India Ratings.

The federal budget is expected to step up funding of rural development programmes and help small businesses as Prime Minister Modi's nationalist government heads into a national election in May 2019.

TRT World'sRadhika Bajaj reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem