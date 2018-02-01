WORLD
Syria's War: One story, one image and millions of destroyed lives
Three-year-old Sima Abdullah in Eastern Ghouta is a child victim of the Syrian war. An amateur artist turns victims' pictures into images that capture their innocence and the tragedy of war.
The image shows drawing of Sima Abdullah done by artist Fares Jasim, February 2, 2018. (Screen capture) / TRTWorld
By Ayşe Nur Dok
February 1, 2018

In the first few weeks of the year, more than 30 children died in Syria's besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta, says the UN.

Three-year-old Syrian girl Sima Abdullah is among them.

Fares Jasim is an amateur artist and he expresses his grief by turning the horrifying pictures that have emerged of these children into images that capture their innocence.

"I think about my daughter who is the same age as Sima was. We could be in the seized areas like them. All these things could happen to us. The name of the victim could change, it could be anyone. But the important thing is to end this war," said Jasim.

International concern has been rising over the fate of Eastern Ghouta, where the UN says acute food and medicine shortages have contributed to the worst malnutrition seen in the Syrian war.

"We were sitting over there, then we heard the plane roaring, we escaped to the playground when we saw it shooting missiles," said a child from Eastern Ghouta.

Doctors and frontline workers say they don't have enough staff or medicine and they're overwhelmed with the injured.

The enclave is home to almost 400,000 people and is in an agreed "de-escalation zone" under Russian-led truce deals for rebel-held territory, but the fighting there has continued.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports.

[WARNING: Viewers may find some images in the report disturbing.]

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
