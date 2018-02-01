After almost 40 years in charge of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe was forced to step down as president in November and former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa became the new leader.

Since Mugabe's ousting, thousands of people from the Ndebele ethnic group have come forward to ask for justice over a series of massacres that occurred in the 1980s, a period during which he was serving as prime minister.

TRT World'sAdesewa Josh reports.

Mugabe, the leader of ZANU, was elected prime minister of the newly created state of Zimbabwe in 1980 following a bitter war against the white-minority regime.