The UN special envoy on human rights in Myanmar said on Thursday that Myanmar's violent military operations against Rohingya Muslims bear "the hallmarks of a genocide".

It comes after the Associated Press (AP) confirmed the presence of more than five previously unreported mass graves in the Myanmarese village of Gu Dar Pyin, through multiple interviews with more than two dozen survivors in Bangladeshi refugee camps and through time-stamped cellphone videos.

Responding to a question about the AP report on Thursday that details a massacre and the mass graves, Yanghee Lee said that, while she didn't have specific details on the village, "you can see it's a pattern" that has emerged with the Rohingya.

Myanmar has cut off access to Gu Dar Pyin, so it's unclear just how many people died, but satellite images obtained by the AP from DigitalGlobe, along with videos of homes reduced to ash, reveal a village that has been wiped out.

"Some were dumped into rivers, some were buried, some were burnt with acid and turned into skeletons, some were chopped up, some were taken into the paddy fields and dumped there. It was very difficult to determine how many there were," said a survivor of the massacre Mohammad Younus.

Community leaders in the refugee camps have compiled a list of 75 of the dead so far, and villagers estimate the toll could be as high as 400, based on testimonies from relatives and the bodies they've seen in the graves and strewn about the area. A large number of the survivors carry scars from bullet wounds, including a three-year-old boy and his grandmother.

TRT World'sJoseph Hayat reports.

Almost every villager interviewed by the AP saw three large mass graves at Gu Dar Pyin's northern entrance, near the main road, where witnesses say soldiers herded and killed most of the Rohingya. A handful of witnesses confirmed two other big graves near a hillside cemetery, not too far away from a school where more than 100 soldiers were stationed after the massacre. Villagers also saw other, smaller graves scattered around the village.

In the videos of the graves obtained by the AP, dating back to to 13 days after the killing began, bluish-green puddles of acid sludge surround corpses without heads and torsos that jut into the air. Skeletal hands seem to claw at the ground.

'Hallmarks of genocide'

Yanghee Lee told reporters in Seoul, where she is based, that she couldn't make a definitive declaration about genocide until a credible international tribunal or court had weighed the evidence, but "we are seeing signs and it is building up to that."

Her briefing described her recent visit to refugee camps in Bangladesh and other areas in the region to discuss the Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority in Myanmar.