Authorities in Turkey issued arrest warrants on Thursday for 120 people over suspected links to an illegal network behind a defeated coup attempt in July 2016, a security source said.

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Turkey's central Konya province said the warrants came as part of an investigation against the so called “secret imams” of the group, dubbed the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), inside the military.

Fifty-eight out of 120 suspects, who were identified by the testimonies of former detainees, were found out to be using the smartphone messaging app, ByLock.