TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey seeks arrest of 120 suspected coup plotters
The arrest warrants were issued after an investigation including several testimonies led authorities to believe the suspects are linked to the alleged orchestrator of the July 2016 coup attempt Fetullah Gulen.
Turkey seeks arrest of 120 suspected coup plotters
Paramilitary police and special force members escort outside the courthouse as nearly 500 suspects, including a number of generals and military pilots, accused of leading last year's failed coup attempt and carrying out attacks from an air base in Ankara, arrive for trial in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. / AP Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 1, 2018

Authorities in Turkey issued arrest warrants on Thursday for 120 people over suspected links to an illegal network behind a defeated coup attempt in July 2016, a security source said.

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Turkey's central Konya province said the warrants came as part of an investigation against the so called “secret imams” of the group, dubbed the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), inside the military.

Fifty-eight out of 120 suspects, who were identified by the testimonies of former detainees, were found out to be using the smartphone messaging app, ByLock.

RECOMMENDED

ByLock is an encrypted mobile phone application used by FETO members to communicate during and after the 2016 defeated coup.

Turkey accuses US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, the organisation's alleged head, of orchestrating the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem