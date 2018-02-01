Tensions have mounted at a natural spring in South Africa's Cape Town, which is being forced to contend with water restrictions due to severe drought, the city council said Wednesday.

A fight broke out and one person was arrested by police earlier in the week in long queues at the Newlands spring, southeast of the city centre, where local residents have complained of a traffic gridlock.

Capetonians will be entrusted by the city to abide by a 50-litre-a-day per person quota (13.2 gallons) personal consumption limit from Thursday, in an effort to avert the so-called "Day Zero" scenario which would see taps shut off across the city.

"Day Zero" is currently forecast for April 12.

Residents and traders will be forced to queue at 200 water collection points to collect a daily allocation of 25 litres per person.

TRT World's Melanie Rice reports from Cape Town.