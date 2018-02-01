CULTURE
Mexico City's famous central marketplace is getting a birthday makeover
Art murals will now feature at Central de Abasto, which sells 33,000 tonnes of produce every day.
Mexico City's famous marketplace, Central de Abasco, is getting a makeover. / Reuters
By Habiba Hamid
February 1, 2018

Mexico City's famous central marketplace is getting a birthday makeover. 

Central de Abasto sells 33,000 tonnes of produce every day - and that makes up around 80 percent of the city's consumption. 

The market is a source of pride for the city, but lately, it's been looking a little drab. 

That might change, as Itze Gonzalez is leading a project to beautify the market, with murals from local and international artists.

''Mexico is folklore, is people, culture, is food, and many other things," he says. 

"The Abasto market contains the whole of our country, and because of that we sought out this space."

TRT World’s Denee Savoia has more.

