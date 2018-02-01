John Nicholson, the top commander of the US Army in Afghanistan, recently announced that American forces, along with the Afghan military, are bombing what he called "Taliban drug labs" to weaken the economy of the insurgent group.

"We are hitting the Taliban where it hurts, which is their finances," Nicholson told reporters in Kabul.

He also estimated that the Taliban earned about $200 million per year from opium production, a plant used to produce harmful narcotics such as heroin.

As ambitious as Nicholson’s plans sound, the ground reality is more complex than ever.

A fresh report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) released on January 31, expressed an equally dismal view of the United States’ counter-narcotics efforts in the country. “Despite a US investment of $8.7 billion to counter Afghanistan’s illicit narcotics economy, [it] remains the world’s largest opium producer and exporter, producing an estimated 80 percent of the world’s opium,” the report observed.

But at the same time, the US military's adventure against the opium dealers can put thousands of struggling farmers at risk.

“Those labs are not what people—at least we in the West—imagine them to be; clean labs in separate buildings. They are also not 'manned' by the Taliban fighters,” Thomas Ruttig, co-director of the Afghanistan Analysts Network (AAN), told TRT World.

“These are low-tech hubs, run by local people, i.e. the civilians. So such attacks will likely hit the wrong people, those at the bottom of the 'food chain', adding to the civilian casualties.”

Though Nicholson seemed determined to escalate the assault against the drug dealers in Afghanistan, 37-year-old Mohammad Elham could hardly make ends meet cultivating cash crops, wheat and vegetables.

After a gap of 13 years, Elham has now returned to growing poppy seeds on his field in one of the insurgency-hit districts in the north of Afghanistan, an audacious risk amidst the US' stringent military measures against the Taliban's economic backbone.

“I don’t have any other options,” he insisted. “I had to start growing opium in my fields again. This is the only way I can make enough money to sustain my family in these uncertain times,” Elham, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, told TRT World.

This year saw a massive opium harvest of nearly 9,000 metric tonnes—a significant increase of 87 percent from the previous year, according to the latest figures released by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The regions that previously recorded a decline in production have experienced a reversal with newer regions, especially in the north, being added to the “opium belt”.

Farmers like Elham are at the bottom of the supply chain, who have contributed to the significant rise of opium production recorded since the early 1990’s.

“It isn’t illegal,” Elham argued. “We have seen our neighbouring farms grow it. It can’t be illegal if we are all growing it,” he reasoned.

At first, Elham stated that opium wasn't entirely damaging to human health. “We are not directly producing anything that is harmful,” he tried to explain. “What we grow is taken abroad and turned to drugs that cause illness and addiction. But some of if it is also used for medicinal purposes,” he said.

And yet, as the conversation progressed, Elham revealed the nature of the business. “We are not afraid of the local police. They, along with the local army commanders, know what we grow and they support us,” he said. Of course, the support comes at a price—a 10 percent commission. “If you pay, there is no pressure. It is all about money,” he added.

Elham’s words resonated with the changing dynamics of this illegal Afghan economy. "Too many representatives in the Afghan government are profiting from the narcotics trade, mainly from protecting the trafficking,” explained Ruttig.