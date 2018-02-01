The Maldives Supreme Court has ordered the release of imprisoned politicians, including a former president and a former vice president who were jailed allegedly after flawed trials.

The order given Thursday night could be a major blow to President Yameen Abdul Gayoom who has a tight grip on power, controlling institutions like the judiciary, police and the bureaucracy.

It also means the archipelago state's first democratically-elected president Mohamed Nasheed jailed on terrorism charges, Gayoom's former deputy Ahmed Adeeb jailed for allegedly plotting to kill the president and a host of other imprisoned politicians could be set free.