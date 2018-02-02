The UN Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting on Monday to discuss the continued violence in Syria and use of deadly chemical weapons.

A series of bombing raids, suspected to have been conducted by Russia, hit opposition-held areas in Syria, killing and wounding civilians in recent weeks.

The announcement also comes after a chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta last week, and an unconfirmed attack in besieged Douma on Thursday.

The Syrian regime is suspected to be behind the attacks.

On Thursday, the US government announced that it was prepared to use military action to deter use of chemical weapons.

Officials also said that Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad may be developing new kinds of chemical weapons.

TRT World's Kerry Alexander reports.