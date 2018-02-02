At least three PKK terrorists were "neutralised" in an air operation early on Friday in northern Iraq, according to a Turkish military source.

The military generally uses the term "neutralise" to signify that the targets were killed, captured or surrendered.

The air operation, launched in Iraq's Kani Rash region, came shortly after two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in an attack by the PKK on the area on Thursday.

According to the source, who wished to remain anonymous due to media restrictions, the PKK terrorists and their shelters and weapon emplacements were initially identified by drones.

Anti-terror operations remain ongoing, the source added.