At least 18 people were injured on Friday, three seriously, after a vehicle caught fire and mounted the pavement in a busy part of central Shanghai and ploughed into pedestrians, police said.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a 40-year-old driver surnamed Chen who was smoking a cigarette inside the vehicle, the Shanghai public security bureau said on its official Weibo feed.

Chen, who is currently receiving treatment, is suspected of illegally transporting dangerous substances, police said.

The Shanghai government said in a short statement the vehicle hit the pedestrians on a road running next to People's Square, injuring 18 people, three of them seriously.

Shanghai-based news portal The Paper said the vehicle was a minivan, and cited eyewitnesses as saying it was on fire as it drove onto the pavement, knocked people down and came to a stop in front of a Starbucks outlet.