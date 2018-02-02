WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 18 injured as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Shanghai
The minivan carrying gas tanks ploughed into pedestrians near a prominent park in downtown Shanghai after catching fire. Police believe the crash was accidental.
At least 18 injured as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Shanghai
Image taken from cellphone video provided to the Associated Press, firefighters put out a blaze after a minivan carrying gas tanks plowed into pedestrians along a street in Shanghai, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 / AP
February 2, 2018

At least 18 people were injured on Friday, three seriously, after a vehicle caught fire and mounted the pavement in a busy part of central Shanghai and ploughed into pedestrians, police said.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a 40-year-old driver surnamed Chen who was smoking a cigarette inside the vehicle, the Shanghai public security bureau said on its official Weibo feed.

Chen, who is currently receiving treatment, is suspected of illegally transporting dangerous substances, police said.

The Shanghai government said in a short statement the vehicle hit the pedestrians on a road running next to People's Square, injuring 18 people, three of them seriously.

Shanghai-based news portal The Paper said the vehicle was a minivan, and cited eyewitnesses as saying it was on fire as it drove onto the pavement, knocked people down and came to a stop in front of a Starbucks outlet.

RECOMMENDED

A Shanghai-based Starbucks spokesman said the store was not damaged and its customers and employees were safe.

"The store is currently closed and we will assist the authorities in their investigations," he said.

The incident coincides with a visit to the city by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Some bystanders tried to break the window of the vehicle and drag out the six people in the vehicle, including the driver, The Paper reported in a story later reposted by the official People's Daily newspaper.

Other witnesses told the news outlet that there were gas cylinders in the vehicle.

Footage on Chinese social media, which could not be independently verified, showed smoke coming out from the vehicle and people lying flat on the ground injured in the street.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem