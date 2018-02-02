“I was ten when I was deprived of my mother’s embrace,” he explained with sorrow. “And when each of my three children turned 12, I had to send them to Turkey as well. Just as I grew up longing for my mother’s embrace, I grew old longing for my children, longing to show them my love.”

The Lausanne Treaty provided a degree of autonomy for the respective minorities in Greece and Turkey, particularly in the areas of education, religious leadership and endowments, yet these areas have been an arena for the struggle between the minority communities and the Greek state. Even Mete's position as mufti is not recognised by the state.

According to the Treaty, the communities have the rights to choose their respective religious leaders, the elections of which are regulated by the 1913 Treaty of Athens, and Greek Act 2345 in 1920. In 1991, Greece annulled this law to start appointing muftis, under the premises that muftis, who exercise judicial power should be appointed by the state.

However, earlier in 1985, the state appointed a mufti in Komotini, a small city about 50 km away that is home to the biggest Turkish community in Western Thrace, after the death of their locally-chosen mufti.

“In 1990, they [the state] attempted the same thing in Xanthi, but the people here revolted, and chose their own mufti.” The Turkish community in Komotini, which had followed this turn of events in Xanthi also held elections a year later and chose their own mufti. The result has been the bifurcation of the mufti leadership, with two muftis—an official, state-appointed one and a community elected one in Komotini and Xanthi.

For years, there were struggles between the state-appointed mufti and the community-elected one, with the community rejecting the presence of the state-appointed official at various events such as funerals. Several times, Ahmet Mete, who was elected as mufti after the death of the previous mufti of Xanthi in 2006, had been convicted for “usurping authority.”

The latest of this type of conviction and court cases took place in November, when both Mete and the appointed mufti showed up last year for the funeral duties of a conscript soldier from the Turkish minority who lost his life in the line of duty. The community prevented the state-appointed mufti from leading the prayer or from speaking at the funeral, and the official mufti and two other Greek citizens filed a complaint against Mete.

“The events of 10 years ago are repeating themselves,” is how Mete described the situation. His voice took on a tired, but accustomed tone when talking about the hearings. “It seems more court hearings will be waiting for us in the future,” he said.

Despite the tensions, the community has struck a tenuous deal of sorts—there are a total of 96 mosques in Xanthi and its villages. Of these, only one is under the leadership of the state-appointed mufti. All of the other imams are chosen by the local communities in consultation with the elected mufti.

“Those imams are affiliated with us—the state-appointed mufti is unable to go to any of our mosques, and he is unable to lead any prayers at [our] mosques, and in return, we don’t go to his mosque,” Mete explains. “However, the stamp of the state, the state’s authority is in his hands, so he causes problems for us and refuses to recognise us.”

The situations can also take a turn for the worse. The state-appointed mufti is known to show up at funerals and other events despite the aforementioned agreement—only to be driven away by the community.

Other times, the official mufti has to show up at every event, but community pressures mean he often remains in a nearby vehicle. These balances can take other forms as well—with imams finding creative solutions that incorporate both Greek civil and Islamic traditions. One imam recalled how he had to strike a balance between the civil code for the funeral of a soldier and Islamic tradition. “The Greek code says I have to wrap him in a Greek flag—that doesn’t work with our traditions. But the authorities were standing there, and they said they couldn’t walk away until the burial was done in the official fashion.”

The imam compromised by folding the flag and burying it with the body. “That way, the authorities could say that the flag was indeed buried with the body, but the burial was still in line with our traditions.”

Along with this sort of compromise, however, Mete still described the life of minorities as that of a struggle.

For most of the community, daily life continues in Western Thrace with regular neighbourly and friendly relations between Turkish Muslims and Greeks. Turkish and Greek residents of Xanthi both spoke of good relations with one another, as did Mete. “We always had good relations, we never disregarded our brotherly relations."

"What ruins us are politicians and racists.”

At the same time, many Turkish residents were still hesitant to talk about current issues facing the community, or even past ones. Most repeated the phrase, “we are thankful for our current situation.”

As a community leader, Mete, whether through court hearings or media appearances, said he continues to advocate for the rights of the minority. He is accustomed to speaking to the media, which showed in his listing of the various problems faced by the community, including those of denial of ethnic identity, education or religious representation. However, he said, some of the responsibility also falls on Turkey, which is the guarantor state for the rights of the minorities.

“We are waiting for the Greek state’s justice, and Turkey has always looked out for us, but we expect more,” Mete said. “But Turkey is facing a lot of problems, and Greece is overwhelmed by crisis, so who knows when our turn will come?”

“Our issues are left to God in the end, perhaps.”