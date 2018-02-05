The first day of the Belgian trial of the prime surviving suspect in the Daesh attacks in Paris that killed 130 people on Monday ended with no revelations.

Salah Abdeslam refused to stand or to answer questions as he went on trial for a shootout with police in his hometown of Brussels.

He arrived in the Belgian capital on Monday morning after being transferred from a prison in France. Security was high at the Brussels courthouse, with armed guards and multiple checkpoints leading to the courtroom.

Abdeslam is facing attempted murder charges in Brussels from a police shootout four months after the Paris attacks. Abdeslam fled while another man sprayed automatic gunfire and was killed.

He was captured a few days later in the same neighbourhood where he and other alleged Daesh (ISIS) fighter grew up.