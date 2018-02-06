WORLD
4 MIN READ
Study shows FGM prevalent among India's Bohra sect
The Dawoodi Bohra, a Muslim sect thought to number up to 2 million worldwide, considers the age old ritual known as khafd to be a religious obligation. Now, however, activists are speaking up.
Study shows FGM prevalent among India's Bohra sect
The Dawoodi Bohras are an affluent trading community of about a million people concentrated mostly in Mumbai, India but also in Pakistan, United States and Europe. / AP Archive
By Azaera Amza
February 6, 2018

Three-quarters of women among India's Dawoodi Bohra sect have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM), according to a study published on Monday which comes just weeks after government officials said there was no data to support its existence.

Campaigners hope the survey – the largest of its kind – will bolster calls for a law to ban the secretive ritual which causes physical, emotional and sexual harm.

One mother shared how she feared her daughter was going bleed to death after she was cut. A third of women believed the procedure had damaged their sex lives. Others spoke of emotional trauma.

Traditional circumcisers told researchers they had cut thousands of girls.

TRT World's Radhika Bajaj reports. 

'Heartwrenching'

Masooma Ranalvi, founder of the campaign group WeSpeakOut which commissioned the study, said the stories were "heartwrenching."

"This report not only proves FGM does exist in India but also shows how harmful it is," Ranalvi told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. 

"Children are still being cut today. This must end."

The year-long study, published on the eve of International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, includes 94 interviews with supporters and opponents of the practice.

The Dawoodi Bohra, a Muslim sect thought to number up to 2 million worldwide, considers the ritual known as khafd to be a religious obligation although it is not mentioned in the Koran.

RECOMMENDED

The procedure, which entails cutting or nicking the clitoral hood, is performed around the age of seven.

India's Supreme Court is considering a petition to ban FGM. Campaigners were shocked in December when the women's ministry told the court there was no official data or study supporting its existence.

FGM is more commonly linked to a swathe of African countries where cutters may remove all external genitalia.

Supporters of khafd told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the ritual was a "harmless" cultural and religious practice.

The Dawoodi Bohra Women's Association for Religious Freedom said the study did not represent the views of most Bohra women.

An Association spokeswoman said in an email that khafd and FGM were "entirely different" practices, and that there was "no place for any kind of mutilation" in the Bohra culture.

However, the World Health Organization says FGM includes any injury to the genitalia.

One gynaecologist told researchers it would be easy to damage the clitoris if a girl struggled during the procedure which is done without anaesthesia.

Ranalvi said khafd was rooted in beliefs a woman's sexual desire must be curbed, but was "mired in secrecy." Few women dare to speak out for fear of ostracisation.

The practice made headlines in 2015 when three members of the Bohra diaspora in Australia were convicted of FGM-related offences. Bohras in the United States face similar charges.

Respondents to the survey said Bohra girls from diaspora communities were now travelling to India to be cut. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links