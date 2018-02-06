Three-quarters of women among India's Dawoodi Bohra sect have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM), according to a study published on Monday which comes just weeks after government officials said there was no data to support its existence.

Campaigners hope the survey – the largest of its kind – will bolster calls for a law to ban the secretive ritual which causes physical, emotional and sexual harm.

One mother shared how she feared her daughter was going bleed to death after she was cut. A third of women believed the procedure had damaged their sex lives. Others spoke of emotional trauma.

Traditional circumcisers told researchers they had cut thousands of girls.

TRT World's Radhika Bajaj reports.

'Heartwrenching'

Masooma Ranalvi, founder of the campaign group WeSpeakOut which commissioned the study, said the stories were "heartwrenching."

"This report not only proves FGM does exist in India but also shows how harmful it is," Ranalvi told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Children are still being cut today. This must end."

The year-long study, published on the eve of International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, includes 94 interviews with supporters and opponents of the practice.

The Dawoodi Bohra, a Muslim sect thought to number up to 2 million worldwide, considers the ritual known as khafd to be a religious obligation although it is not mentioned in the Koran.