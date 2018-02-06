The Maldives opposition leader and two Supreme Court judges were arrested early on Tuesday. The government on Monday declared a state of emergency in the Indian Ocean nation that has been increasingly in turmoil in the days since the court ordered several jailed politicians to be freed.

The charges against opposition leader Maumoon Abdul Gayoom include bribery and attempting to overthrow the government, his lawyer, Maumoon Hameed, said on Twitter. Gayoom was president from 1978 to 2008 when the Maldives became a multiparty democracy. Gayoom is the half-brother of the current president, under whose rule the archipelago has lost many of its democratic gains.

The president of the Maldives said the country's state of emergency was imposed to investigate "this plot, this coup" of the Supreme Court ruling.

Speaking on national television on Tuesday, President Yameen Abdul Gayoom said the court's actions are "an obstruction of the very ability of this state to function."

TRT World's Kieran Burkereports.

15-day emergency

The 15-day emergency decree gives the government sweeping powers to make arrests, search and seize property and restricts freedom of assembly, officials said.

Soon after the declaration, security forces stormed into the Supreme Court building, where Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and judge Ali Hamid were arrested. The charges against them have not been specified. The whereabouts of the court's other two judges were not known on Tuesday morning.

Since the surprise, unanimous ruling last week ordering the release of imprisoned opposition leaders, President Yameen Abdul Gayoom has lashed out at the court, opposition protests have spilled into the streets of the capital Male and soldiers in riot gear have stopped lawmakers from meeting in the parliament building.

In a letter to the court released by the president's office, Yameen said the court's order to release prisoners had encroached on the powers of the state and was an "infringement of national security and public interest." He urged the court to "review the concerns" of the government.

The government has also said the court has not properly responded to letters citing problems with implementing its order, including that the cases against the political prisoners are at different legal stages.

A Supreme Court statement on Sunday said, "There are no obstacles in implementing the ruling ... and that this has been informed to the Prosecutor General's office."