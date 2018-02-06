A North Korean ferry arrived in South Korea on Tuesday carrying a 140-strong orchestra to perform at the Winter Olympics this week, taking advantage of a rare sanctions exemption from Seoul 16 years after its previous visit.

Protesters waved South Korean flags, torn up drawings of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and blasted loud music from loudspeakers as the cruise ship pulled into a South Korean port. They also burned a paper version of the North Korean flag.

The protesters appeared to number only a few dozen or so. They were contained by hundreds of police as the Mangyongbong 92 cruise ship arrived in Donghae, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of Pyeongchang.

Some crew members were visible on the deck of the ship, flying the North Korean flag, as it prepared to dock in the south for the first time since 2002.

Seoul's Unification Ministry said the ferry, the Mangyongbong 92, would be escorted into the eastern South Korean port of Mukho at 17:00 pm KST (0800 GMT).

The ministry said it had decided to temporarily lift a ban on North Korean ships to "support a successful hosting of the Olympics", which begin on Friday. It is also a fresh sign of a thaw in inter-Korean relations after months of tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

Seoul banned all North Korean ships entering its ports and cut off most inter-Korean exchanges, including tourism, trade and aid, in 2010 in the wake of a torpedo attack by the North on a South Korean navy warship that killed 46 sailors.

The art troupe from the North is led by star singer Hyun Song Wol and is scheduled to perform at Gangneung, near the Games venue of Pyeongchang, on Thursday and in Seoul on Sunday.

It will use the vessel for transportation and lodging, the Unification Ministry said.

The ship last crossed into South Korean waters when it carried a North Korean cheer squad for the 2002 Asian Games in the port city of Busan.

