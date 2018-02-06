The House intelligence committee's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election spun further into charges and counter-charges among angry US lawmakers and President Donald Trump as the panel voted to release a second classified memo about whether the FBI and Justice Department conspired against him.

This memo was written by Democrats on the panel who are pushing back against a GOP document, declassified by Trump last week, that criticises the methods the FBI used to obtain a surveillance warrant on a onetime Trump campaign associate.

The Democrats' document attempts to counter some of the arguments and evidence put forward by the Republicans.

The battle of classified memos has further deepened the partisan divide on the committee, which is supposed to be jointly investigating the Russian meddling and possible connections between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.

It also takes attention from the separate investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate intelligence committee.

Bipartisan spat

Trump said over the weekend that the GOP memo "totally vindicates" him.

Both Republicans and Democrats disputed that. Democrats also bemoaned the release of formerly classified information and the possibility the precedent could compromise future investigations.

After the House committee's Monday evening vote, which was unanimous, Representative Adam Schiff of California, the panel's top Democrat, said he believed the Democratic document would "help inform the public of the many distortions and inaccuracies in the majority memo." But he also said he was concerned about "political redactions" the White House might make before its release.

The president now has five days to decide whether to allow the material's publication.

Schiff said he would compare any deletions the FBI and the Department of Justice might request with any White House edits to try to identify any attempts to withhold information for political purposes.

Texas Republican Rep Mike Conaway, a leader of the panel's Russia probe, said after the vote that parts of the document should not be released.