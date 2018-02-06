Fighting to stay relevant, New York Fashion Week kicks off the global fall/winter 2018 season blighted by sexual harassment scandals, an industry in chaos, and designers jumping ship.

More than 230,000 people flood the US financial capital to attend the style-fest that generates nearly $900 million a year for the city.

It is currently scheduled twice-yearly in February and September.

But as social media influencers wrestle power from fashion editors and buyers, more labels than ever are opting out this season, abandoning New York for Europe or tearing up the runway show altogether.

Here is a look at the top trends expected to dominate when Fashion Week formally gets under way on Thursday, preceded by three days of men's shows.

#meToo

The sexual harassment watershed engulfing the United States and rocking the fashion industry has seen the Council of Fashion Designers of America unveil new guidelines in an attempt to clamp down on misconduct.

"We have zero tolerance for unsafe environments and strongly encourage everyone in our industry to report abuse in the workplace," wrote CFDA chairman Diane von Furstenberg in a letter announcing the guidelines, which also raise awareness against eating disorders and advocate greater diversity.

Misconduct accusations have seen celebrated photographers Terry Richardson, Mario Testino and Bruce Weber barred from collaborating with Vogue and Vanity Fair publisher Conde Nast.

The magazine empire has issued a new "Code of Conduct" to include bans on alcohol on sets, on under-18 models without a chaperone, and for nudity or "sexually suggestive" poses to be agreed beforehand.

But the Model Alliance has demanded "meaningful and lasting change," saying "voluntary standards" without education, proper complaint mechanisms and independent enforcement "are not going to work."

Marchesa, the label of Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman, cancelled its Valentine's Day show, still reeling from the fallout of his downfall over multiple allegations ranging from sexual harassment to rape.

Added to the schedule is a #meToo fashion show – named for the movement against sexual harassment – on Friday to raise awareness.

"The only way to change things is to be united... and stand up and say, 'That is not OK, we are not going to accept this anymore,'" organiser Myriam Chalek told The Daily Beast.