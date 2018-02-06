Prime Minister Theresa May led tributes to the "heroism" of campaigners on the centenary on Tuesday of women winning the right to vote in Britain, as a host of events honouring the Suffragette movement were held.

In a speech in Manchester, the birthplace of Suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst, May will honour thewomen who "transformed British democracy."

Campaigners, meanwhile, hope to make fresh calls for Suffragettes who were jailed while fighting to win the vote for women to be pardoned posthumously.

The Fawcett Society, a British charity campaigning for gender equality and women's rights, is among those urging the country's interior minister Amber Rudd to officially pardon more than 1,000 women jailed during their struggle for equality.

Calls for pardon

"Voting was a value judgment, not an intrinsic right," she wrote in Tuesday's the Daily Telegraph. "That inequality is one of the reasons why I support calls to offer a posthumous pardon to those Suffragettes charged with righting that wrong."

Rudd told theBBCshe was aware of the campaign and "completely understand where it's coming from."

Britain's Suffragettes adopted militant tactics in their fight for the vote, including the use of violence.

They chained themselves to railings, broke shop windows and blew up post boxes as part of their fight. They cut electricity lines, disrupted meetings and even bombed the house of a government minister.

"It is complicated," Rudd said. "If you're going to give a legal pardon for things like arson and violence it's not straightforward."

'Heroic, tireless struggle'