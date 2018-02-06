Ukraine has launched an electronic register naming fathers who fail to pay child support, allowing women to check a man's credentials before entering a relationship with him, Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko said on Tuesday.

The register has 75,000 names on it and they are not allowed to travel abroad if they do not pay for more than six months. Traffic police who stop a driver on the register can impound the vehicle until child support is paid.

The minister spoke only about men on the register but a check of the register by Reuters showed a few women were also on the list.

Petrenko dubbed the register the "Wall of Shame" and said the measure would shame men into paying child support while helping women weed out unsuitable partners.

"Women can check out their future life partner there: if he is on this register, then is it worth having any relationship with him?" Petrenko told reporters.

"I also appeal to potential business partners. If he doesn't pay alimony then how reliable a partner in business would he be?" he said.

An official at Ukraine's human rights ombudsman said the country had looked at practices in the United States where forcing parents to pay child support is handled by state and local authorities. Arizona, for example, publishes the name, photograph and the amount owed by parents who fail to pay.