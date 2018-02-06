Poland's President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday signed into law a controversial Holocaust bill to outlaw blaming Poland as a nation for crimes committed by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, intending to safeguard his country's image abroad but which has instead sparked tensions with Israel, the US and Ukraine.

Duda said he would send the law, which will come into force, to the Constitutional Tribunal to rule on whether it conforms with constitutional guarantees on freedom of speech.

The legislation sets fines or a maximum three-year jail term for anyone describing Nazi German death camps like Auschwitz-Birkenau as being Polish, simply due to their location in Poland.

It would also make it a crime to accuse the Polish state of complicity in the Holocaust.

"I have decided to sign the law but also to send it to the Constitutional Tribunal," Duda told reporters in Warsaw.

He said that his decision "preserves the interests of Poland, our dignity and the historical truth" and also "takes into account the sensitivity of those for whom the question of historical memory of the Holocaust remains exceptionally important, especially those who have survived and who, as long as they can, should tell the world about this past and their experience".

Poland's right-wing government says the law is needed to protect the reputation of its citizens and make sure they are recognised as victims not perpetrators of Nazi aggression during World War Two.

Defending the law, Duda said the law will not block Holocaust survivors and witnesses from talking about crimes committed by individual Poles.

"We do not deny that there were cases of huge wickedness," he said in a speech.

But he said the point of the law is to prevent Poles and Poland from being wrongly accused of institutionalised participation in the Holocaust.

"No, there was no systemic way in which Poles took part in it," he said.

Diplomatic tensions with Israel

The law has fuelled a diplomatic crisis with Israel, which fears it will stifle discussion about the Holocaust and enable Poland to whitewash the role of Poles who killed or denounced Jews during the German occupation of Poland during World War II.

Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement that it noted that fact and hoped "clarifications and amendments" would be forthcoming.

"We hope that within the allotted time until the court's deliberations are concluded, we will manage to agree on changes and corrections," it said.

"Israel continues to communicate with the Polish authorities and has expressed its reservations regarding the new Polish law."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared last week that "we have no tolerance for the distortion of the truth and rewriting history or denying the Holocaust".

His education minister, Naftali Bennett, said on Monday that Polish authorities had cancelled his forthcoming visit to Warsaw over the diplomatic spat.

"The government of Poland cancelled my visit because I mentioned the crimes of its people. I am honoured," he wrote in a statement.

"I accepted an invitation to a dialogue based on truth," said Bennett, head of the far-right Jewish Home party. "The Polish government chose to avoid this truth."

'Misunderstanding'